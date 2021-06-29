Combat veterans with PTSD can be triggered by July 4th tradition

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For combat veterans with PTSD, the Fourth of July is a date with increased triggers associated with the noise of fireworks.

Depending on someone’s personal tastes and needs, they can choose to attend municipal displays or not. Many people choose to buy and detonate their own fireworks though, sometimes without considering what effect it may have on their neighbors.

Vietnam veteran John Willman has control of his PTSD through years of therapy, but remembers what it was like.

“You literally are in the wrong place and at the wrong time all at once. And the only thing you’re thinking about is I’ve got to get out of here, or I’ve got to do something, or where is my gun,” he said.

Some combat vets post signs in their yards asking people to be courteous during this time of year, but not all necessarily have access to them.

Willman said people should try to get to know their neighbors and be sensitive to their needs. He said most people who have never experienced an episode don’t understand the severity.

He recalled a time when he and a group of other veterans were startled by a loud gunshot sound at a military show. “This piece goes off. I saw guys crying, I saw guys huddled on the ground shaking. I saw guys trying to dig with their fingers through concrete. I saw guys pounding on the walls and we were grabbing each other and some guys were shaking,” he said.

