Advertisement

Caught on camera: Volcano erupts in Costa Rica

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Costa Rica’s Rincón de la Vieja volcano registered a new eruption Monday, one of its most powerful since 2011.

That’s according to the country’s observatory.

The eruption lasted three minutes and spewed volcanic material into nearby rivers.

Authorities reported ash fell over areas north of the crater with no major damages.

Access to the volcano, located in a national park between the Guanacaste and Alajuela provinces, has been closed for the last 10 years due to the volcano’s state of activity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Mattfield booking photo
Bond set at $25K for suspect in Athens arson case
Scott Jackson received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder when he...
Man attacked by rabid bobcat that hid under his car
UPDATE: Person who died in Hwy 29 crash identified
Newborn baby
Gender-Neutral language options for parents to be added to Wisconsin Birth Certificates
Luke Butzler purchased his first home during a hot housing market with the help of Austin...
Housing prices doubled, real estate experts don’t think it’s a bubble

Latest News

Skin care secrets for keeping new moms' skin healthy
Secrets for keeping new moms' skin healthy
Prosecutors said Joseph R. Biggs and Ethan Nordean helped organize and lead a group of Proud...
Video shows Proud Boys leaders during Capitol Riot
Prosecutors said Joseph R. Biggs and Ethan Nordean helped organize and lead a group of Proud...
Video shows Proud Boys leaders during Capitol Riot
The percent of residents by county that have received one dose or are fully vaccinated as of...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
In this May 29, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka Trump,...
In Georgia, Herschel Walker puts GOP in a holding pattern