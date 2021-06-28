Advertisement

Temporary mural goes up in front of Stevens Point Opera House

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Opera House began a mural on the plywood barrier in front of the building’s façade Sunday.

The opera house is under renovation by its owner, Wildcard Corporation.  When it is finished, it will contain a public space, event facilities and a beer garden.

Wildcard and their contractor decided to create the mural to make the renovation process more aesthetically pleasing for the people of Stevens Point.

“I know that art is one of those things people love down here with the trash can art and everything, they do that blank canvas, and why leave it empty?  So that was the idea.  Put something nice on it,” said Corporate Brand Representative Erin Batzler.

Volunteers from the admissions department of the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point designed and painted the mural.  It is a sunset waterscape in honor of Stevens Point’s reputation as the “city of wonderful waters.”

