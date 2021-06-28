Advertisement

Sen. Johnson, former Packers lineman highlight adverse COVID-19 vaccine reactions

By Katie Rousonelos and Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WMTV) -Republican Senator Ron Johnson and a former Green Bay Packer lineman are highlighting rare COVID-19 vaccine side effects.

The Wisconsin Senator and Ken Ruettgers appeared together at a media event in Milwaukee on Monday. WATCH LIVE

Ruettgers shared after his wife received her first vaccine does, she began experiencing a severe neurological reaction.

During Monday’s event, Johnson also spoke with families across the country who experienced reactions to COVID-19 vaccines and “how the medical community has repeatedly ignored their concerns.”

Sen. Johnson, who has no medical training or expertise, has been criticized by the medical community for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus vaccine.Doctors say the risk of vaccine side effects is low and the benefits of getting vaccinated outweigh the risks.

Governor Tony Evers called out Johnson on Friday on Twitter. He said the vaccine is safe and effective and “every time you suggest otherwise, you’re jeopardizing the health and safety of the people of our state and economic recovery.”

Earlier in June, YouTube blocked him from uploading videos for a week because he violated the company’s COVID-19 misinformation policies.

Johnson has said he hasn’t decided whether to seek a third term in 2022, but that former President Donald Trump has encouraged him to run

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Person who died in Hwy 29 crash identified
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects move to ban absentee ballot drop boxes
Luke Butzler purchased his first home during a hot housing market with the help of Austin...
Housing prices doubled, real estate experts don’t think it’s a bubble
(Source: AP)
UPDATE: Fire at hay storage facility near Rosholt under investigation
Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River

Latest News

President Biden to visit southwestern Wisconsin Tuesday
President Biden to visit southwestern Wisconsin Tuesday
On Monday, June 28 the City of Wausau Police and Fire Commission approved Jeremy Kopp to become...
Commission approves next Deputy Chief for Wausau Fire Dept.
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
More than 50% of Wisconsinites received COVID-19 vaccine
A nonprofit conservative law firm filed a lawsuit in Wisconsin that challenges the state’s use...
Conservative group challenges Wisconsin ballot drop boxes
Baby receives medical treatment
DHS issues health alert due to increased respiratory illnesses among children, babies