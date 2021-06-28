Advertisement

Rosholt advances to the WIAA State Baseball final

Rosholt dominated Greenwood 6-1 to advance to the Division 4 title game.
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WSAW) - Rosholt’s Isaac Cychosz mowed through Greenwood with seven innings pitched, 12 strikeouts and only two hits given up to help the Hornets win 6-1 and advance to the WIAA State Baseball final.

“Yeah, it was definitely extremely fun,” said Cychosz. “The first half-inning, I definitely tried to control my nerves, but you just have to learn how to relax out there. There’s a lot of people out there, it’s really loud, it’s really crazy. Me and my team, we just focused on keeping calm the whole time and then letting our stuff work for itself.”

“He was focused the whole time,” said Rosholt manager Jack Brooks. “You know he’s pitched well the whole year, but you seen him at his best today.”

Rosholt would strike in the first thanks to a Sam Trzebiatowski sing to left field. Cychosz was able to trot home for the 1-0 advantage.

The Hornets broke it open in the second inning. Cychosz helped his own cause with an RBI fielder’s choice. A couple of batters later, Blade Niewiadomski singled out to left bringing in Nathan Kropidlowski and Cychosz. The four-run second inning was capped by a Nathan Lemanczyk skying a sac fly out to left. Skylar Filtz hustled home to give the Hornets a 6-0 advantage.

Rosholt would add one more for good measure in the fifth inning when Brock Lyshik scored on an error.

The Hornets advance to the state title game for the first time since 2008. Rosholt has never won a state title in baseball.

Rosholt will face Boyceville at 6:05 p.m. on Monday.

