Pacelli falls to Hurley in WIAA State Softball semifinals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Pacelli Cardinals held on to a 5-4 lead heading into the seventh inning in the WIAA State Softball semifinals, but Hurley rallied to score two to advance.

Pacelli scored first in the first inning thanks to a Grace Repenski RBI groundout. Then, Hannah Trzenski trotted home to make it 2-0 after a wild pitch.

Hurley would strike for three runs in the fourth to take the lead, but Pacelli had a quick answer in the bottom of the frame.

Jayden Hytry roped a triple into the gap that scored Sydney Gavin. Julia Storch followed it up with a sac fly to tie the game. Grace Repenski smashed a triple scoring the third run of the inning to take a 5-3 lead.

Hurley would plate one more in the fifth. After a scoreless sixth, the Northstars finished off the comeback. An RBI groundout and an RBI single gave Hurley the 6-5 advantage. The Northstars would hold on in the bottom of the seventh to finish Pacelli’s season.

“We had a great season, a great run and. This season, we’re one team,” Coach Ann Molski said.

That’s a line the Cardinals were hoping they wouldn’t have to say and one they didn’t anticipate saying just 15 minutes before that moment when they had the lead.

“We were hitting hard the whole game. I mean, our hits just didn’t fall. They caught most of them. But they got some hits, we got some errors. The turf was kind of different but it just didn’t work out our way,” freshman Hannah Trzinski said.

Inning after inning, the Cardinals were on the brink of more runs. But to Pacelli, this game was just not their game to win

“It was hard. I mean, when you come down to the game and it was wire-to-wire. The bounces went their way,” Molski said.

“Looking back on everything, it’s all that’s happy. This team is so fun to play with. IT’s going to be hard not to play with them anymore and sad to go out on this note but. This team is so great,” said senior Briar Armatowski

Pacelli wraps up 2021 with a 24-4 record. The Cardinals were Central Wisconsin Conference-South champions. This was the Cardinals’ 10th overall and fourth straight appearance at the state tournament.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.