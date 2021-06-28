More than 50% of Wisconsinites received COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 50% of Wisconsinites received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the latest state health department numbers show.

The Department of Health Services reports 50.1% of the entire state population got a “shot in the arm” since vaccinations started December 13, 2020. That’s more than 2.9 million people. That’s up two-tenths of a percentage point since Friday’s report.

A total 46.7% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated, or more than 2.7 million people. That’s up almost a full percent since Friday’s report, adding 48,650 people to the tally.

Counting only adults, 61.0% received a dose, including 57.3% who are fully vaccinated, receiving one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Population vaccinated, by age group

12-15: 27.3% received a dose/20.5% completed

16-17: 36.6% received a dose/30.6% completed

18-24: 41.3% received a dose/36.8% completed

25-34: 46.6% received a dose/42.7% completed

35-44: 54.9% received a dose/51.0% completed

45-54: 56.7% received a dose/53.0% completed

55-64: 67.2% received a dose/63.6% completed

65+: 84.5% received a dose/81.2% completed

Population vaccinated, by gender

Women 18+: 64.5% received a dose/60.7% completed

All females: 53.2% received a dose/49.7% completed

Men 18+: 56.7% received a dose/53.1% completed

All males: 46.3% received a dose/43.1% completed

Population vaccinated, by race/ethnicity

American Indian: 33.1% received a dose/29.3% completed

Asian: 49.1% received a dose/43.9% completed

Black: 26.4% received a dose/23.2% completed

White: 46.6% received a dose/43.8% completed Hispanic: 35.9% received a dose/31.5% completed Non-Hispanic: 48.1% received a dose/45.1% completed



Wisconsin crawled toward the 50% milestone. Reports from vaccinators in the state show fewer doses were administered last week than anytime since December 27, which was not only a holiday week but a time when vaccinations were severely restricted to certain professions and age groups. Vaccinations declined week-to-week in 10 of the past 11 weeks since early April.

In WBAY’s viewing area, only Door and Menominee counties have more than half of their populations vaccinated. Brown and Outagamie counties are nearing that mark. Brown, Door and Menominee counties exceed the state average for being fully vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (MONDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 49.8% (+0.2) 47.0% (+0.7) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 45.0% (+0.4) 42.1% (+1.1) Dodge (87,839) 40.1% (+0.2) 37.8% (+0.7) Door (27,668) (NE) 65.6% (+0.2) 62.7% (+0.6) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 42.7% (+0.1) 40.4% (+0.8) Forest (9,004) 41.5% (+0.1) 39.6% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 43.6% (+0.0) 41.8% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 43.8% (+0.0) 41.5% (+0.4) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 40.8% (+0.1) 39.2% (+0.2) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 47.0% (+0.2) 44.5% (+0.5) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 41.3% (+0.1) 39.0% (+0.5) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 51.6% (-0.1) 47.7% (-0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 41.8% (+0.2) 40.0% (+0.3) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 49.7% (+0.1) 46.2% (+1.0) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 36.7% (+0.2) 34.6% (+0.4) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 48.4% (+0.1) 45.5% (+0.8) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 42.7% (+0.1) 40.2% (+0.6) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 34.8% (+0.0) 33.3% (+0.2) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 47.8% (+0.2) 44.8% (+0.9) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 229,733 (48.4%) (+0.1) 217,564 (45.9%) (+0.6) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 253,999 (46.2%) (+0.2) 237,602 (43.2%) (+0.8) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,915,969 (50.1%) (+0.2) 2,716,790 (46.7%) (+0.9)

The Department of Health Services says only 125 new coronavirus cases were identified since Friday, and only 24 positive tests in the last 24-hour period. This keeps the 7-day average at 72 cases per day, the DHS says, which is close to where we left it on Friday at an average 71 per day. The DHS hasn’t reported the 7-day average of the positivity rate since it fell to 0.7% last week, but by our calculations the 125 cases represent less than 4% of the 3,209 test results received over the last 3 days.

Nine more COVID-19 deaths were reported to the state since Friday, including two in Brown County. The DHS says none of these deaths occurred in the last 30 days, so they don’t count towards the 7-day average, which holds at 1 death per day.

State numbers also show 71 people with the COVID-19 virus were hospitalized over the past 3 days. To date, 5% of all coronavirus infections have resulted in hospitalizations. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports after taking hospital discharges and deaths into account, there were 84 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals Monday, compared to 96 on Friday. Twenty-six of these patients are in intensive care, 5 fewer than last week.

Nine of the patients are in the Northeast health care region, with exactly one-third of them in intensive care. There were 3 patients in ICU on Friday, too, but there are 2 fewer patients overall. Fox Valley hospitals are treating 3 COVID-19 patients, 1 fewer than Friday, with none in ICU.

February 5, 2020, to June 28, 2021:

612,632 confirmed coronavirus cases

32,121 hospitalizations (5%)

7,289 deaths (1.19%)

2,176 cases still active (<1%)

602,822 considered recovered (98%)

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 31,957 cases (+3) (253 deaths) (+2)

Calumet – 5,843 cases (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 2,411 cases (+1) (59 deaths)

Dodge – 11,994 cases (177 deaths)

Door – 2,631 cases (24 deaths)

Florence - 451 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,627 cases (+3) (126 deaths)

Forest - 966 cases (23 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 1,043 cases (23 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,614 cases (19 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) – 985 cases (+1) (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,377 cases (27 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,658 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (74 deaths)

Marinette - 4,237 cases (67 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 1,797 cases (+2) (41 deaths)

Menominee – 805 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,538 cases (59 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,845 cases (+3) (223 deaths)

Shawano – 4,749 cases (+1) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,887 cases (+2) (150 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,973 cases (+2) (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,220 cases (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,367 cases (+3) (201 deaths)

