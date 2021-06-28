Marathon County seniors accidentally directed to scam in phone number mix-up

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin said an incorrect phone number was provided for the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program. The number provided was a scam phone number.

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program’s correct number is 888-486-9545. The program is new to Marathon County and can provide much-needed access to fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs from local farmers’ markets.

A spokeswoman from the ADRC-CW explained in an email that customers who called the wrong were asked for financial information. The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is free.

The ADRC-CW has reported the number to the FTC as a scam.

