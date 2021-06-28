Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 64: Revenge is Sweet

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In the winter, Phillips girl’s basketball lost in the sectional final against Fall Creek. Now in softball, the Phillips advanced to state by beating.... Fall Creek.

Noah Manderfeld talks with Rachel Callow and Jada Eggebrecht about how good that felt, but also about the group of nine girls who play together in basketball, volleyball and softball. The group that plays together almost year-round finally gets their shot at a state title.

