First Alert Weather : Unsettled start to the work week

By Mark Holley
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday as another slow moving storm system pushes through Wisconsin for the beginning of the work week. While most of the thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday will be more of the “garden variety”, a few storms may pack a little bit of a stronger punch Monday and Tuesday with gusty winds over 40 mph within the stronger storms.

The start to July will remain unsettled as well, as another storm system drops back into Wisconsin Wednesday and Thursday. Stronger thunderstorms may be possible for Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon, with gusty winds and large hail possible within the strongest storms for the first few days of July.

At this time, the Fourth of July Holiday weekend forecast looks to remain mainly dry, as temperatures begin to warm up across Wisconsin for the early part of July. Look for temperatures to remain above normal for the weekend into early next week.

Looking mainly dry at this time
Looking mainly dry at this time(WSAW)

