Man faces arson charge after Athens fire, deputies inside when fire was started

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - A 35-year-old man is expected to be charged with arson after a fire in Athens on Sunday morning. Investigators said the fire was reported on Mueller Street around 11:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at the home to find no fire, but instead a man breaking windows on the home’s second level. While the deputies were inside the residence, the man barricaded himself upstairs and started a fire.

The man, identified by authorities as Steven Mattfield, jumped from a window on the second level to the ground. Mattfield was transported to the Marathon County Jail and booked on charges of arson and recklessly endangering safety.

The home sustained severe damage and is considered a total loss.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Athens Fire Department, and the Hamburg Fire Department responded.

State Highway 97 was closed in both directions while crews worked to put the fire out.

