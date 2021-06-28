Advertisement

Man faces arson charge after Athens fire, deputies inside when fire was started

Fire in Athens on Sunday afternoon
Fire in Athens on Sunday afternoon(WSAW)
By Holly Chilsen
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:47 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - A 35-year-old man is expected to be charged with arson after a fire in Athens on Sunday morning. Investigators said the fire was reported on Mueller Street around 11:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at the home to find no fire, but instead a man breaking windows on the home’s second level. While the deputies were inside the residence, the man barricaded himself upstairs and started a fire.

The man, identified by authorities as Steven Mattfield, jumped from a window on the second level to the ground. Mattfield was transported to the Marathon County Jail and booked on charges of arson and recklessly endangering safety.

The home sustained severe damage and is considered a total loss.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Athens Fire Department, and the Hamburg Fire Department responded.

State Highway 97 was closed in both directions while crews worked to put the fire out.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Person who died in Hwy 29 crash identified
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects move to ban absentee ballot drop boxes
Luke Butzler purchased his first home during a hot housing market with the help of Austin...
Housing prices doubled, real estate experts don’t think it’s a bubble
(Source: AP)
UPDATE: Fire at hay storage facility near Rosholt under investigation
Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River

Latest News

President Biden to visit southwestern Wisconsin Tuesday
President Biden to visit southwestern Wisconsin Tuesday
On Monday, June 28 the City of Wausau Police and Fire Commission approved Jeremy Kopp to become...
Commission approves next Deputy Chief for Wausau Fire Dept.
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
More than 50% of Wisconsinites received COVID-19 vaccine
A nonprofit conservative law firm filed a lawsuit in Wisconsin that challenges the state’s use...
Conservative group challenges Wisconsin ballot drop boxes
Baby receives medical treatment
DHS issues health alert due to increased respiratory illnesses among children, babies