Advertisement

Conservative group challenges Wisconsin ballot drop boxes

A nonprofit conservative law firm filed a lawsuit in Wisconsin that challenges the state’s use...
A nonprofit conservative law firm filed a lawsuit in Wisconsin that challenges the state’s use of absentee ballot drop boxes.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. - A nonprofit conservative law firm filed a lawsuit in Wisconsin that challenges the state’s use of absentee ballot drop boxes. The suit filed Monday in Waukesha County Circuit Court by Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty argues against the state Elections Commission’s interpretation that ballot drop boxes can be unstaffed, temporary or permanent.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the institute is asking the court to allow absentee ballots to be cast only by mail or in-person delivery to a municipal clerk.

Absentee ballot boxes and community ballot collecting initiatives were widely used during the November election and clerks made use of drop boxes during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide more return options for the high number of absentee voters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Person who died in Hwy 29 crash identified
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects move to ban absentee ballot drop boxes
Luke Butzler purchased his first home during a hot housing market with the help of Austin...
Housing prices doubled, real estate experts don’t think it’s a bubble
(Source: AP)
UPDATE: Fire at hay storage facility near Rosholt under investigation
Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River

Latest News

President Biden to visit southwestern Wisconsin Tuesday
President Biden to visit southwestern Wisconsin Tuesday
On Monday, June 28 the City of Wausau Police and Fire Commission approved Jeremy Kopp to become...
Commission approves next Deputy Chief for Wausau Fire Dept.
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
More than 50% of Wisconsinites received COVID-19 vaccine
Baby receives medical treatment
DHS issues health alert due to increased respiratory illnesses among children, babies