50% of people in Wisconsin have received 1-dose of COVID vaccination

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The state of Wisconsin achieved a vaccine milestone over the weekend as reports show 50.1% of residents are now vaccinated.

Early this year, many states set a goal of getting 70% of adults vaccinated by July 4. More than a dozen states have achieved that milestone.

During a media conference on June 22, Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said that number was never meant to be interpreted as the final goal or a new definition of herd immunity.

“I want to be really clear that the president set that as a benchmark as a stretch goal for our vaccination efforts. And so those of us who will not get to 70%, by the 4th of July, need to keep up all of our efforts to continue to reach 70%, hopefully, 75%... 80%... as we continue to move through the summer and fall months. As we’ve said, we knew there would come a time that we would, you know, quickly vaccinate those who were eager to get the vaccine. And then it would be a slower process to continue to provide the kind of information and education that residents of Wisconsin need in order to make an informed decision,” said Willems Van Dijk.

As of Monday, 61% of adults have received one dose. Forty-six percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

