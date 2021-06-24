Wausau homicide suspect found competent for case to move foward

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau man accused of shooting and killing his 30-year-old girlfriend has been found competent.

Umberto Lo is charged with the murder of Mai Rue “Lily” Vang, 30. Vang died March 21 of a gunshot wound. It happened at the Wausau apartment she shared with Lo.

In court, Lo said he was not competent, however, the court determined he was competent. At his next court appearance on Dec. 21, the judge is expected to determine if there is enough evidence for his case to head to trial.

Court documents state Lo called a family member following the shooting and asked them to come to pick up his children. The relative thought Lo was joking and Lo allegedly sent a photo of Vang’s fatal injury. The relative called 911 and Lo was arrested without incident. Two young children were not harmed.

Lo believed Vang was cheating on him.

Lo remains in the Marathon County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

