4th of July Events and Celebrations

Abbotsford

July 4, 2021

Red Arrow Park

Fireworks at dusk

Adams

July 3, 2021

Lake Sherwood Lodge 4th of July Celebration

1146 W Queens Way

Fun, food and drink, crafts, ski show, band, fireworks and more

Antigo

July 4, 2021

Parade down 10th Avenue

Fireworks at Antigo High School

Parade at 7 p.m.; Fireworks at dusk.

Athens

July 3, 2021

Lion’s Club 4th of July Celebration

Fireworks at Dusk (lit off on field by Athenian Living)

Elcho

July 3, 2021

Fireworks at dusk over Otter Lake

Greenwood

July 4, 2021

George Scherer Athletic Park

Fireworks at dusk

Iola

July 3, 2021

Taylor Field

Fireworks at dusk

Land O'Lakes

July 3, 2021

Fireworks at dusk at the airport

Manitowish Waters

July 4, 2021

Parade at 1 p.m. downtown

Boat parade at 2 p.m. at Greer’s Pier

Ski Show at 7 p.m.

Fireworks at dusk- Rest lake Park

Marshfield

July 4, 2021

Marshfield Fairgrounds Park

The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m.

Mercer

July 3, 2021

Fireworks at dusk at Carow Park

Merrill

July 4, 2021

MARC - Smith Center

1100 MARC Dr

Fireworks at dusk

Minocqua

4th of July Festivities on July 4, 2021

Fireworks over the Blue Water Tower at dark

Mosinee

July 4, 2021

River Park , Mosinee

Parade at 6 p.m.

Fireworks at dusk

Neillsville

July 4, 2021

Clark County Fairgrounds, Fireworks at dusk

Park Falls

July 4, 2021

Fireworks at Athletic Field at dusk

Phelps

July 4, 2021

At 7 p.m. the 2nd Annual 4th on the Lake Boat Parade. Fireworks over North Twin Lake at dusk.

Phillips

July 4, 2021

The Phillips Area Chamber of Commerce will host the annual 4th of July Parade beginning at 2 p.m. Fireworks will be held that evening at dusk at Elk Lake Park.

Pittsville

July 4, 2021

Kiddie parade at 11:30 a.m. and large parade at 12:00 pm. Bingo from 2:00-9:00 pm. Food booths and carnival rides available from 1:30-11:00 pm. Music from 1:30-5 p.m. provided by Tuck Pence. “Genesee Depot” will provide music from 6:30-10 p.m. Large fireworks display at dusk (approx 9:45 p.m).

Post Lake (Langlade County)

July 3, 2021

Fireworks over Upper Post Lake at dusk

Rome

July 3, 2021

Shermalot Ski team performance at 6 p.m.

Fireworks at dusk

Lake Sherwood Lodge

1146 W Queens Way

Rosholt

July 3, 2021

Fireworks at Dusk

Rosholt Fair Grounds

Stevens Point

Fireworks from Riverfront Rendezvous on July 4, 2021

Pfiffner Park, 1100 Crosby Ave.

Tomahawk

July 4, 2021

Firework at dusk at Sara Park or Kwahamot Bay

Waupaca

July 4, 2021

Parade in downtown Waupaca starting at 10:00 a.m.

At 9:30 p.m. return to South Park for fireworks over Shadow Lake.

White Lake

July 3, 2021

Parade starts at 12 p.m. and the fireworks over White Lake at dusk. Food, live music, dunk tank, raffles, fish tank, games, and refreshments.