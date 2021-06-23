4th of July Events and Celebrations
July 4, 2021
Red Arrow Park
Fireworks at dusk
July 3, 2021
Lake Sherwood Lodge 4th of July Celebration
1146 W Queens Way
Fun, food and drink, crafts, ski show, band, fireworks and more
July 4, 2021
Parade down 10th Avenue
Fireworks at Antigo High School
Parade at 7 p.m.; Fireworks at dusk.
July 3, 2021
Lion’s Club 4th of July Celebration
Fireworks at Dusk (lit off on field by Athenian Living)
July 3, 2021
Fireworks at dusk over Otter Lake
July 4, 2021
George Scherer Athletic Park
Fireworks at dusk
July 3, 2021
Taylor Field
Fireworks at dusk
July 3, 2021
Fireworks at dusk at the airport
July 4, 2021
Parade at 1 p.m. downtown
Boat parade at 2 p.m. at Greer’s Pier
Ski Show at 7 p.m.
Fireworks at dusk- Rest lake Park
July 4, 2021
Marshfield Fairgrounds Park
The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m.
July 3, 2021
Fireworks at dusk at Carow Park
July 4, 2021
MARC - Smith Center
1100 MARC Dr
Fireworks at dusk
4th of July Festivities on July 4, 2021
Fireworks over the Blue Water Tower at dark
July 4, 2021
River Park , Mosinee
Fireworks at dusk
July 4, 2021
Clark County Fairgrounds, Fireworks at dusk
July 4, 2021
Fireworks at Athletic Field at dusk
July 4, 2021
At 7 p.m. the 2nd Annual 4th on the Lake Boat Parade. Fireworks over North Twin Lake at dusk.
July 4, 2021
The Phillips Area Chamber of Commerce will host the annual 4th of July Parade beginning at 2 p.m. Fireworks will be held that evening at dusk at Elk Lake Park.
July 4, 2021
Kiddie parade at 11:30 a.m. and large parade at 12:00 pm. Bingo from 2:00-9:00 pm. Food booths and carnival rides available from 1:30-11:00 pm. Music from 1:30-5 p.m. provided by Tuck Pence. “Genesee Depot” will provide music from 6:30-10 p.m. Large fireworks display at dusk (approx 9:45 p.m).
July 3, 2021
Fireworks over Upper Post Lake at dusk
July 3, 2021
Shermalot Ski team performance at 6 p.m.
Fireworks at dusk
Lake Sherwood Lodge
1146 W Queens Way
July 3, 2021
Fireworks at Dusk
Rosholt Fair Grounds
Fireworks from Riverfront Rendezvous on July 4, 2021
Pfiffner Park, 1100 Crosby Ave.
July 4, 2021
Firework at dusk at Sara Park or Kwahamot Bay
July 4, 2021
Parade in downtown Waupaca starting at 10:00 a.m.
At 9:30 p.m. return to South Park for fireworks over Shadow Lake.
July 3, 2021
Parade starts at 12 p.m. and the fireworks over White Lake at dusk. Food, live music, dunk tank, raffles, fish tank, games, and refreshments.