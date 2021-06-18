Man convicted of killing brothers to be sentenced Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A sentencing hearing is scheduled to be held Monday for the 23-year-old man convicted of killing two brothers while they played video games at their home in Stratford.

Brandon Noll pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in May as part of a plea deal. Two charges of operating a vehicle without consent and another of eluding an officer will be taken into account during his sentencing.

Investigators said Noll stabbed Michael Stone, 23, and William Stone,19, on April 7, 2020 . According to the probable cause statement, Noll told detectives he took a knife from the kitchen and hid behind a partition in the basement where the brothers were playing video games. Noll made a noise and the first victim came near him. Noll then stabbed him in the chest. Noll stabbed the second victim as he came to the aid of his brother. Noll allegedly told detectives he had been planning to kill the victims since the Thursday or Friday before. He said he had wanted to “kill someone for his whole life and today felt like the day he would do it”.

Noll was arrested the day of the murders following a police chase and car crash in Marshfield.

He faces a mandatory life sentence. Only parole eligibility will be discussed during his sentencing hearing.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.