Athens farmer goes viral for ‘Hulk’ moment at Bucks game

By Emerson Lehmann
Updated: 11 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Stoney Acres Farm owner Tony Schultz appears to be just as passionate about the Milwaukee Bucks as he is farming.

The Bucks shared a video of Schultz on their Twitter account depicting his Hulk-esque excitement and strength following the Buck 104-89 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

“And I went ‘rahhhhhhhh’ and we were just having a great time. I got caught up in the moment -- love for the Bucks, love for Wisconsin...,” Schultz said.

That love was reciprocated at the game with fans all around Schultz throwing him free shirts that were handed out before the game, however those didn’t last long either.

“My stat line for the end of the game was that I ripped six total t-shirts. I lead the audience in t-shirt ripping.”

He said he thinks his shirt will stay in one piece when watching the Bucks take on the Nets in Game 7. Game 7 will be Saturday night in Brooklyn.

Schultz and Stoney Acres Farm have regional fame due to the popular pizza on the farm events. The farm is located in Athens.

