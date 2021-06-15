Advertisement

Cassandra Ayon missing 1 year, presumed dead; investigators still seeking information

Cassandra Ayon
Cassandra Ayon(Clark County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Heather Poltrock
Updated: Jun. 15, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunday marked one year since a Clark County woman was last seen.

Cassandra Ayon, 27, was last seen around 3:45 a.m. Oct. 3, 2020 in the Unity area, when she left a friend’s house. She was reported missing by her parents the following day. Investigators said there has been no bank activity on Ayon’s accounts. There are no records she left the United States and she does not have a passport.

Ayon’s 41-year-old ex-boyfriend is charged with her death. Court documents say her vehicle and her body have not been located.

Jesus Contreras Perez is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, and stalking resulting in bodily harm in connection to the disappearance of Ayon. A status hearing in his case is scheduled for Tuesday.

Detectives say on Sept. 26 and Sept. 27, 2020 Contreras Perez’s Google search history showed he searched “how to make a homemade silencer”, “what a silencer really sounds like”, “building a fuel filter suppressor” and “testing a new silencer... " and “homemade suppressor demo for .30-06.”

Contreras Perez remains in custody on $1 million cash bond.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 715-743-3157.

