Trial to begin in January for father charged with infant son’s death

Ronnie Lofton booking photo
Ronnie Lofton booking photo(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A two-week trial is scheduled to begin in January for a man charged with his newborn son’s death.

Ronnie Lofton is charged in Marathon County with first-degree intentional homicide, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other misdemeanor charges.

An investigation began on Jan. 9, 2021 after the 3-month-old boy was bought to the hospital by his mother.

“The child was immediately transported to Marshfield Children’s Hospital given his grave condition. The child was found to have suspicious bruising and an anoxic brain injury and was not expected to survive,” Hannah Boeck, Marathon County Assistant District Attorney explained during a probable cause hearing in January 2021.

The baby died on Jan. 14.

During the probable cause hearing, Boeck said a skeletal survey showed 21 rib fractures in various stages of healing, along with bruising on the infant’s body.

" Dr. Iniguez said the injuries sustained by “RDL” would have been incapacitating,” Boeck said.

Boeck said Lofton was caring for the child while the mother ran errands. The woman told authorities the baby was fine and had eaten a bottle before she left. She came home to find the baby in his pack-and-play with one eye open, limp and groaning.

Prosecutors said the baby’s cause of death was blunt-force trauma.

The trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 18.

Press Release Reckless Homicide – Arrest of Ronnie Lofton Jr. Wausau, WI – On Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 10:12 PM,...

Posted by Wausau Police Department on Monday, January 18, 2021

