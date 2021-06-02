Advertisement

First Alert Weather : Small chances for showers and thundershowers return again Wednesday

By Chad Franzen
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

As temperatures continue to warm up for the rest of the week, small and isolated shower and thunderstorm chances will be possible for Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, as temperatures continue to warm back into the lower 80s.  Some of the strongest storms may contain wind gusts up to 40 mph and some occasional small, pea-sized hail.

Spotty showers possible between 3pm-6pm
The 3 H’s (Hazy, hot and humid) weather will return quickly for the end of the week and last throughout the weekend, with mainly dry conditions during that time frame.  Eventually the very warm weather will give way to a chance for showers and thunderstorms by Monday night of next week, with occasional stronger storm threats throughout Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

The heat index will continue to climb for the weekend and into early next week.
Longer term, the weather pattern will be more favorable for the warmer weather for the better part of the next few weeks, as occasional shower and thunderstorm chances return after the middle of next week.

Temperatures will remain quite warm for the middle of June.
