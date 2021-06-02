Central Wisconsin Water Walkers Ski Show returns to Lake Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin Water Walkers Ski Show is back in Wausau this year. Tuesday night was their first show on Lake Wausau since before the pandemic, and they couldn’t be more excited about it.

“It’s fun especially without like [the] COVID restrictions and school so it’s nice to be back out again,” Water Skier Sawyer Hoops said. “You get to see a lot of people smile and enjoy the show while you have fun.”

After a year off from performing at Lake Wausau, the skis are going back on to bring back the show everyone loves.

“I like how they do flips and I like the water and I just like how they ski and stuff,” spectator Kalia Nubian-yl said.

Shows this year are held on Tuesdays at Lake Wausau and Thursdays at Lake Dubay at 6:30 p.m. instead of their traditional Sunday evenings.

They hope this will draw even more people in for the brand new year.

“We’re really excited to kind of have a whole new crew and just totally start over and start fresh,” Show Director Janelle Nagrant said.

The evening saw various skiers showing off their skills and putting smiles on faces. Many of them happy to be back to performing weekly all summer long, all while gaining a sense of camaraderie with fellow skiers.

“I just really like being around all the people on the team because they’re all super nice and fun and you get to wear like bright costumes and you get to do what you just truly enjoy,” Water Skier Greta Weiland said.

The show also featured a brand new dock that was helped paid for with a $10,000 grant from the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin. After watching the show, you’ll be sure to come back for more.

“It’s top notch, the skiers are amazing and what they learn through the summer, it’s mind blowing,” Nagrant said.

Shows run each Tuesday and Thursday until Labor Day.

