Your Town Marshfield: Vandehey Aquatic Center eyeing summer opening

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) -The Vandehey Aquatic Center in Marshfield is shaping up to be a state-of-the-art swimming complex in Wood County. The facility will take over the duties of the 85-year-old Hefko pool. The city believed pouring money into a pool that old, and with less amenities, was not worth it.

“There was no slide, there was no concession stand. A lot of the amenities that you see now at a normal pool was not there or no longer there,” Marshfield Parks and Recreation Director Justin Casperson said.

The city of Marshfield was able to receive financial support from the public. But also received half of what they needed from a private donation.

“Split about $3.5 million privately and $3.5 million publicly, was contributed to the overall project at a tune at about $7 million. It does take an entire facility to build a facility like this so we’re very grateful,” Casperson said.

Marshfield hopes to have a shortened swim season later this summer, but they are unsure when the pool will officially be open.

“That’s still not determined yet we still have an estimated time about mid-July to open. We want to try and have some sort of swim season this year,” Casperson said.

Centers for Disease Control guidelines for cleaning, and pool capacity will also be implemented when they open, at least for the summer of 2021.

“Families can come in and swim for 2 hours then they’ll have to leave. That will give our staff time to sanitize, organize, and clean things,” Casperson said.

The city will also organize a ribbon-cutting ceremony before the grand opening of the facility.

