Your Town Marshfield: Couple working to preserve monarch population for future generations

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s one of the most easily identifiable butterfly species—the monarch. And a Marshfield couple has made it their life’s work to keep the butterflies around for future generations.

Jim and Melissa Gwiazda say raising monarch butterflies is a process, and one that involves the entire community.

“I think no matter what, we’re going to raise monarchs. It’s something really fun to do and our kids love it too. It’s a good teaching thing.”

The couple says people can take small steps to help boost the monarch population.

“… The littlest thing such as planting even one milkweed or some perennials in your yard, it really helps them out.”

There are four generations of monarch butterflies, each generation growing in its own way.

Jim Gwiazda said they start out as a very small egg.

“The size of a pen head, honestly. And then from there, they hatch out of their egg. They eat the eggshell and from there they basically spend their entire caterpillar life eating, day and night. They don’t sleep,” he said.

Once fully grown, the Gwiadas say there is an expiration date on the monarch’s lives.

“They spend as much time a butterfly as they do a caterpillar, so about two months from egg to the end,” he said.

Though some monarchs have a chance to live longer.

Melissa Gwiazda said fourth generation monarchs can live up to nine months.

