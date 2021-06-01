Advertisement

Your Town Marshfield: Couple working to preserve monarch population for future generations

Monarch butterfly
Monarch butterfly(Marshfield Monarchs)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s one of the most easily identifiable butterfly species—the monarch. And a Marshfield couple has made it their life’s work to keep the butterflies around for future generations.

Jim and Melissa Gwiazda say raising monarch butterflies is a process, and one that involves the entire community.

“I think no matter what, we’re going to raise monarchs. It’s something really fun to do and our kids love it too. It’s a good teaching thing.”

The couple says people can take small steps to help boost the monarch population.

“… The littlest thing such as planting even one milkweed or some perennials in your yard, it really helps them out.”

There are four generations of monarch butterflies, each generation growing in its own way.

Jim Gwiazda said they start out as a very small egg.

“The size of a pen head, honestly. And then from there, they hatch out of their egg. They eat the eggshell and from there they basically spend their entire caterpillar life eating, day and night. They don’t sleep,” he said.

Once fully grown, the Gwiadas say there is an expiration date on the monarch’s lives.

“They spend as much time a butterfly as they do a caterpillar, so about two months from egg to the end,” he said.

Though some monarchs have a chance to live longer.

Melissa Gwiazda said fourth generation monarchs can live up to nine months.

The Gwiazdas have a Facebook page so people can follow the monarchs journey. CLICK HERE to visit the page.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel M. Konieczny
Woman gets 4 years prison for role in illegal daycare operation
Semi crash in Lincoln County
Semi hauling 40,000 lbs. of butter tips over on Lincoln County highway
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather : Calmer Tuesday as temperatures begin to climb
Union: Closing Wausau mail facility could delay delivery
Oneida County Sheriff’s Dept. Sergeant killed in ATV crash

Latest News

New aquatic center in Marshfield could open by mid July
New aquatic center in Marshfield could open by mid July
Vandehay Aquatics Center
Your Town Marshfield: Vandehey Aquatic Center eyeing summer opening
Former big leaguer and Marshfield native Gary Varsho wrapping up a practice for his baseball...
Your Town Marshfield: Gary Varsho: A baseball life
Local vendors say while it isn’t the biggest market, it is full of specialty goods you can’t...
Your Town: Main Street Marshfield farmer’s market kicks off season Tuesday