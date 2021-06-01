Advertisement

Your Town: Main Street Marshfield farmer’s market kicks off season Tuesday

Local vendors say while it isn’t the biggest market, it is full of specialty goods you can’t find anywhere else and camaraderie.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Main Street Marshfield farmer’s market kicked off its season Tuesday morning in the Pick N’ Save parking lot.

The Tuesday Market will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday until Oct. 5.

“The farmers market is fabulous. You get recipes, you get ideas. Everyone shares their stories. It’s amazing,” Joseph Weix, a veteran vendor said.

Kaelie Gomez, the executive director for Main Street Marshfield, hopes that in the future the farmer’s market will be able to be held in the new Wenzel Family Plaza located downtown.

Marshfield also started their weekend farmer’s market in the Festival Foods parking lot over the weekend. That market will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until the end of October.

