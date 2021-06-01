Your Town: Main Street Marshfield farmer’s market kicks off season Tuesday

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Main Street Marshfield farmer’s market kicked off its season Tuesday morning in the Pick N’ Save parking lot.

The Tuesday Market will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday until Oct. 5.

Local vendors say while it isn’t the biggest market, it is full of specialty goods you can’t find anywhere else and camaraderie.

“The farmers market is fabulous. You get recipes, you get ideas. Everyone shares their stories. It’s amazing,” Joseph Weix, a veteran vendor said.

Kaelie Gomez, the executive director for Main Street Marshfield, hopes that in the future the farmer’s market will be able to be held in the new Wenzel Family Plaza located downtown.

Marshfield also started their weekend farmer’s market in the Festival Foods parking lot over the weekend. That market will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until the end of October.

