Advertisement

WIC participants now able to buy more fruits and vegetables

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting June 1 until Sept. 30, Wisconsin families participating in the supplemental nutrition program for Women, Infants, and Children will be able to purchase more fruits and vegetables due to a temporary increase in federal funding.

The cash value benefit used by WIC participants to buy vegetables and fruit as part of their WIC food package will increase temporarily to $35 a month for each WIC-eligible woman and child during the four-month period, up from $9 per child and $11 for pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women.

“Good nutrition is key to mental and physical health, and expanding healthy food choices for WIC participants is one way we can help families be resilient during this very challenging year,” said Dr. Jasmine Zapata, chief medical officer for the Bureau of Community Health Promotion in the Department’s Division of Public Health

The federal American Rescue Plan Act will fund the increase in monthly WIC benefits.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel M. Konieczny
Woman gets 4 years prison for role in illegal daycare operation
Semi crash in Lincoln County
Semi hauling 40,000 lbs. of butter tips over on Lincoln County highway
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather : Calmer Tuesday as temperatures begin to climb
Union: Closing Wausau mail facility could delay delivery
Oneida County Sheriff’s Dept. Sergeant killed in ATV crash

Latest News

Thirty more veterans will be able to take the “trip of a lifetime” after students at Lakeland...
Lakeland Union High School students raise $15,000 to send veterans on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight
In just a few days, you’ll be able to dust off your swimsuit and head to one of Wausau’s pools...
Wausau pools to have modified hours as city looks to hire more lifeguards
The percent of residents that have received one dose or are fully vaccinated by county as of...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
New aquatic center in Marshfield could open by mid July
New aquatic center in Marshfield could open by mid July
Wausau pools set to open, but experiencing shortage of lifeguards
Wausau pools set to open, but experiencing shortage of lifeguards