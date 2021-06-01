Wausau pools to have modified hours as city looks to hire more lifeguards

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In just a few days, you’ll be able to dust off your swimsuit and head to one of Wausau’s pools for the first time in nearly two years. The three pools are set to open June 4.

But this year, the Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association is telling its partners that pools around the state are facing a lifeguard shortage.

All three Wausau pools will open for the weekend, but during the week, you’ll want to check the schedule before heading out. Two of the three pools will be open every week day, but one will be closed due to staffing issues.

Mark Dorow is the Recreation Superintendent for Wausau and Marathon County Parks. He oversees the pools in Wausau. He says the city is at a disadvantage hiring lifeguards because its three pools closed last summer, while other area pools did not.

“We had a lot of staff that maybe went out and found other jobs last summer because we weren’t able to offer them that position,” Dorow said.

They also weren’t able to fully offer CPR training and classes lifeguards need because of the pandemic.

“Over the last year and a half, a lot of lifeguards lost their certifications, so they weren’t able to apply or that maybe deterred them from applying for a job this summer,” he explained.

Right now, the city is targeting teens 15 and older or retired people for the open positions.

“We’re going to run classes and recruit until we can get to that normal schedule again,” he said.

The free 5-day training class is beginning next Monday, June 7. Once a lifeguard passes the class, they’ll make $11 per hour creating a safe place for kids to enjoy the summer. To register for the training, click here.

“It’s always fun to get outside and give the kids an opportunity to ride their bike from their house and do something for the day, and keep them busy,” Dorow said.

They also offer swim lessons for children, teens and adults. Click here for more information. Splash into Safety Day is being held on June 19 at Memorial Pool as an opportunity to learn more about life jackets, boat safety, and deep-end safety.

Dorow says they’re hoping the shortage won’t last all summer, and new staff will help them open the pools as much as they can.

Stevens Point says they’re having a similar issue and looking to hire more lifeguards for their pool opening next week.

Newschannel 7 also spoke with the Weston Aquatic Center. They say they’re able to fully open this year for a few reasons. They were one of the only pools open last summer, and because of that, they’ve been able to retain some of their staff. Staffing is also run by the YMCA, which has had success keeping lifeguards on through the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.