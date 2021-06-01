Advertisement

Union: Closing Wausau mail facility could delay delivery

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. - Postal union representatives warn that a plan to close Wausau’s mail sorting facility could lead to delivery delays in parts of Wisconsin.

The U.S Postal Service announced last month that it plans to consolidate 18 mail facilities nationwide. In Wisconsin, mail sorting from the Wausau facility would move to Green Bay.

Mail from some northern Wisconsin ZIP codes, including Rhinelander and Hurley, were moved to Green Bay in 2015. The latest plan would complete the process the Postal Service started then and would affect mail across central and northern Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel M. Konieczny
Woman gets 4 years prison for role in illegal daycare operation
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather : Calmer Tuesday as temperatures begin to climb
Oneida County Sheriff’s Dept. Sergeant killed in ATV crash
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Sears building demolition
Street closure scheduled Tuesday morning near Wausau Mall

Latest News

COVID hospitializations drop to lowest point since pandemic
Nice day with small shower chances after 5 p.m.
First Alert Weather : Warming up the rest of the week with spotty showers at times
Scams Through Facebook Messenger
Scams Through Facebook Messenger
Farmers Market Season Kicks Off
Farmers Market Season Kicks Off