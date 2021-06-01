Advertisement

Reports: Chris McIntosh to be promoted to Badgers athletic director

By George Balekji
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Athletic is reporting that the University of Wisconsin is promoting Chris McIntosh to athletic director.

McIntosh, 44, was an All-American offensive tackle at Wisconsin in 1999 before being selected in the first round of the NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

A Pewaukee high school graduate, McIntosh has been with UW Athletics since 2014 and has served as Deputy Athletic Director since 2017. He has long been groomed to succeed Barry Alvarez as the Badgers athletic director.

