Board places North Central Health Care CEO, Michael Loy on administrative leave

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- A spokeswoman from North Central Health Care confirms that following closed session on Thursday the North Central Community Services Program Board placed North Central Health Care Chief Executive Officer, Michael Loy on paid administrative leave.

According to a news release, on Jan. 28 and Feb. 12, the NCCSP Board authorized a third-party review of NCHC’s practices related to compensation and benefits received by employees. Details of the report are forthcoming according to a news release.

Loy was appointed NCHC’s CEO in October 2017 following his role as Interim CEO. He has been employed with NCHC since June 2014.

The board also appointed Chief Financial Officer Jill Meschke as Interim CEO. She has held the position of Chief Financial Officer at NCHC since March 2020.

