Advertisement

Man in country illegally sentenced to prison for child sex assaults

Hobil Bravo-Perez. Photo: Shawano County Jail
Hobil Bravo-Perez. Photo: Shawano County Jail(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for child sex assaults in Shawano County.

Hobil Bravo-Perez, 21, appeared in Shawano County Court Tuesday for a sentencing hearing.

He was convicted of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child and 1st Degree Child Sex Assault - Sexual Contact with Person Under Age of 13. As part of a plea agreement, four other counts were dismissed but read into the record.

In addition to the prison sentence, Bravo-Perez was ordered to serve 10 years on extended supervision.

Bravo-Perez was in the country illegally when he was arrested in 2019.

Bravo-Perez, going by the name “Alexis Bravo”, started communicating with a girl on Facebook Messenger. He offered to give the 15-year-old $50 for sex, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim said Bravo-Perez raped her.

Another victim said she was 14 when Bravo-Perez had sex with her “more than 50 times.”

Another victim said she was 12 when Bravo-Perez sexually assaulted her.

Bravo-Perez was living at a home in Birnamwood and working for a farm, according to the complaint. He used fake names to get work.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel M. Konieczny
Woman gets 4 years prison for role in illegal daycare operation
Semi crash in Lincoln County
Semi hauling 40,000 lbs. of butter tips over on Lincoln County highway
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather : Calmer Tuesday as temperatures begin to climb
Union: Closing Wausau mail facility could delay delivery
Oneida County Sheriff’s Dept. Sergeant killed in ATV crash

Latest News

Thirty more veterans will be able to take the “trip of a lifetime” after students at Lakeland...
Lakeland Union High School students raise $15,000 to send veterans on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight
In just a few days, you’ll be able to dust off your swimsuit and head to one of Wausau’s pools...
Wausau pools to have modified hours as city looks to hire more lifeguards
The percent of residents that have received one dose or are fully vaccinated by county as of...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
New aquatic center in Marshfield could open by mid July
New aquatic center in Marshfield could open by mid July
Wausau pools set to open, but experiencing shortage of lifeguards
Wausau pools set to open, but experiencing shortage of lifeguards