Man in country illegally sentenced to prison for child sex assaults

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for child sex assaults in Shawano County.

Hobil Bravo-Perez, 21, appeared in Shawano County Court Tuesday for a sentencing hearing.

He was convicted of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child and 1st Degree Child Sex Assault - Sexual Contact with Person Under Age of 13. As part of a plea agreement, four other counts were dismissed but read into the record.

In addition to the prison sentence, Bravo-Perez was ordered to serve 10 years on extended supervision.

Bravo-Perez was in the country illegally when he was arrested in 2019.

Bravo-Perez, going by the name “Alexis Bravo”, started communicating with a girl on Facebook Messenger. He offered to give the 15-year-old $50 for sex, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim said Bravo-Perez raped her.

Another victim said she was 14 when Bravo-Perez had sex with her “more than 50 times.”

Another victim said she was 12 when Bravo-Perez sexually assaulted her.

Bravo-Perez was living at a home in Birnamwood and working for a farm, according to the complaint. He used fake names to get work.

