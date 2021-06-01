Lakeland Union High School students raise $15,000 to send veterans on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight

Minocqua, Wis. (WSAW) - Thirty more veterans will be able to take the “trip of a lifetime” after students at Lakeland Union High School raised $15,000, the most they have raised yet, to send Minocqua area veterans on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

Typically, football players walk down Oneida Street during Minocqua’s Independence Day parade to collect donations, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented them from doing that in 2020. David Bock, a junior, had the idea of setting out donation boxes at various businesses in the area instead, some with football players manning the boxes to encourage donations.

“I sat out at the Hoggie’s Doggies Day for a long time and, honestly, didn’t expect the amount we would get,” Erik Albertus, a senior, said. “And the amount we got just at donation boxes that weren’t even manned, at Save More I think we got, what $3,000? So, yeah, the community really rallied around it.”

The tradition of collecting donations to send area veterans on the flight began nearly 10 years ago after the social studies department chair, Mike Mestelle received an email about the organization and was inspired to include his students.

“We were losing veterans every single day. So, as I read that email I thought, well this is a good class project for my leadership class and so we set a goal that year to send one veteran to Washington D.C.,” he said.

The first fundraiser ended up going beyond his leadership class and spread to other clubs and student organizations. They ended up raising enough money to send five veterans on the Honor Flight that year. The students say they really enjoy being able to give something for the veterans who sacrificed so much for their country. It also has motivated many students who ultimately go into the service themselves.

The Never Forgotten Honor Flight had to postpone its flights for the first time in the spring of 2020 due to COVID-19, making the October, 2019 flight the last to take off. With spring 2021 already past, president Mike Thompson said he is hopeful with the changes in COVID-19 guidance and the availability of vaccines that they will be able to take flight this fall.

“The main reason, obviously, is the safety of our veterans. We want to make sure they come home and they come home healthy,” he said.

He said they have lost more than a handful of veterans since their last flight due to a mixture of age, health, or COVID-19 related reasons, making them anxious to continue flights so veterans have the opportunity to see the memorials dedicated to their service.

He said they are waiting for the signal from the Honor Flight Network and Washington D.C. to make it happen. Currently, only groups of 50 people are allowed at the memorials at a time. He explained they are going to try to keep as much of the program the same as it has been, but does expect there to be some differences in how it is structured due to COVID-19.

So far the Never Forgotten Honor Flight has sent 3,576 veterans who served in WWII, Korean War, and or the Vietnam War. Since the organization did not have to spend any money during the time it has been on hold, the $15,000 the students raised will allow 30 more veterans from the Minocqua area to be able to take flight after Flights 38-42 have had their chance to take the trip.

“The Honor Flight for most of us,” Thompson said speaking as a veteran, “is probably the best gift that we’ve ever received.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.