Advertisement

Girl celebrates birthday with Lion King death cake

By WCCO Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - A sad movie scene served as the inspiration for a three-year-old girl’s birthday cake.

Leona Feigh loves the Lion King and asked for her birthday cake to feature a very specific scene from the movie with her favorite character, Mufasa.

“I felt really embarrassed asking because I thought they would think that I was a horrible parent,” Leona’s mother Alison Feigh said.

Leona wanted the moment that’s been ripping hearts out since the movie was first released - Mufasa’s death.

Leona’s uncle Casey Feigh says comedy is important in their family and that she is “already figuring that out.”

Rosalie Davis, a baker at Thirsty Whale Bakery, brought the unique request to life.

“Normally, the three-year-old cakes don’t have dead characters on them,” she said.

Davis says the person asking for the cake is probably “more interesting than the cake” and wants to meet Leona.

Leona’s popularity has grown beyond just cake bakers in Minneapolis.

Her uncle’s tweet about her cake has over 750,000 likes.

“I’ve been joking that every year she’s got to go more viral,” he said.

Leona already knows what she wants for her birthday. A Cinderella cake featuring the evil stepmother.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel M. Konieczny
Woman gets 4 years prison for role in illegal daycare operation
Semi crash in Lincoln County
Semi hauling 40,000 lbs. of butter tips over on Lincoln County highway
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather : Calmer Tuesday as temperatures begin to climb
Union: Closing Wausau mail facility could delay delivery
Oneida County Sheriff’s Dept. Sergeant killed in ATV crash

Latest News

Thirty more veterans will be able to take the “trip of a lifetime” after students at Lakeland...
Lakeland Union High School students raise $15,000 to send veterans on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight
Authorities are investigating a shooting at a California fire station Tuesday.
Firefighter killed colleague at California fire station
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020 file photo, a worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant in...
Meat producer ransomware attack disrupts global production
On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
Biden marks Tulsa race massacre in emotional, graphic speech
A memo by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas marked the end of the “Migrant...
US formally ends policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico