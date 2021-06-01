First Alert Weather : Warming up the rest of the week with spotty showers at times

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

After some stronger storms rolled through central Wisconsin for Memorial Day, there will be a few more weaker systems rolling through Wisconsin for the middle of the week, which will keep a few shower and thundershower chances across the area. Sunshine will be mixed with cloud cover for the next few days as temperatures and dew points continue to slowly climb for the middle of the week. Expect occasional and small, shower and thundershower chances for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week as temps continue to warm up.

The 3 H’s (Hazy, hot and humid) weather will return quickly for the end of the week and last throughout the weekend, with mainly dry conditions during that time frame. Eventually the very warm weather will give way to a chance for showers and thunderstorms by Monday night of next week, with occasional stronger storm threats throughout Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

The heat index will likely exceed 90° at times this weekend (WSAW)

For those that did the work of covering plants from this past week can take note, your hard work will pay off. As temperatures soar this week and next, plants will grow rather quickly, but care will be need to be taken for plants and every other vegetation as conditions dry out by the weekend.

Overall, the month of May ended on a seasonal temperature not, with precipitation not as seasonal. While central Wisconsin picked up quite a bit of rain the last few weeks of May, the Northwoods only received about half of what was expected in May.

Central Wisconsin caught up on precipitation while the Northwoods remained quite dry in May (WSAW)

