First Alert Weather : Calmer Tuesday as temperatures begin to climb

First Alert Forecast
By Chad Franzen
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The storms this afternoon into the evening produced some hail, wind gusts around 50 mph, and heavy downpours. The storms will continue to track off the southeast during the evening. Some patchy fog will be possible early Tuesday morning.

The 3 H’s (Hazy, hot and humid) weather will return quickly for the end of the week and last throughout the weekend, with mainly dry conditions during that time frame. Eventually the very warm weather will give way to a chance for showers and thunderstorms by Monday night of next week, with occasional stronger storm threats throughout the middle of next week.

From late spring to mid summer temps all within a week !
From late spring to mid summer temps all within a week !(WSAW)

For those that did the work of covering plants from this past week can take note, your hard work will pay off. As temperatures soar this week and next, plants will grow rather quickly, but care will be need to be taken for plants and every other vegetation as conditions dry out quickly later this week.

