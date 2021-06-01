Semi hauling 40,000 lbs. of butter tips over on Lincoln County highway

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Pine River Fire Department says it took hours to clear the scene of a semi-wreck near Merrill Monday night.

The rollover crash happened on State Highway 64 near County Highway X around 11 p.m.

Firefighters worked with the towing company to empty the trailer, which was filled with over 40,000 pounds. The trailer had to be emptied before it could be set upright.

The semi-driver was not injured. The cause is under investigation.

The road was closed for several hours.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.