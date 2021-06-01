Advertisement

COVID hospitializations drop to lowest point since pandemic

(Source: Generic hospital shot)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Hospital Association COVID-19 dashboard registered the lowest number of COVID hospitalizations on Monday—186— since the association first started collecting data related to the pandemic.

The dashboard is updated daily by the WHA team, translating complex data into easy-to-understand visualizations of COVID-19 and its impact statewide and regionally.

According to a news release, hospitalizations in Wisconsin peaked at 2,277 on Nov. 17.

