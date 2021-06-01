Cliff King Memorial Golf Outing creates scholarships for UW-Stevens Point students

Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - It has been a little more than three weeks since Stevens Point lost a prominent member of the community. Monday, friends and family of Cliff King gathered to honor his legacy, supporting a mission dear to his heart.

King, the former CEO of Skyward, was killed in car crash in the Village of Plover on May 8. According to the Plover Police Department, he was stopped at a stop sign when his vehicle was rear-ended by a truck driven by a 53-year-old Rudolph man. King’s vehicle was then pushed forward into another vehicle that was also stopped at the stop sign.

King was taken to St. Michael’s Hospital in Stevens Point where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash. The other drivers were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Monday, friends, former co-workers, and family gathered for the inaugural ‘Cliff King Memorial Golf Outing’ at the Stevens Point Country Club. In an ode to King, the more than 100 participants donned their most colorful clothes.

“He had this thing about him that he would always wear really really bright shorts so we are carrying this on today and everybody has got them. It’s something he’d love to see,” said King’s son Tom King.

The outing combined King’s bright personality with one of his favorite spots, golf. However, King didn’t spend all his time on the links. Don Peters was friends with King for more than 30 years. He called King a role model and one of the most dedicated people he knew.

“Cliff is one of the most devoted individuals. He was devoted to his business, he was devoted to his family. Devoted to his customers and his employees. And his community,” explained Peters.

As a graduate of UW-Stevens Point, Skyward President, Ray Ackerlund said King was incredibly invested in the future of UWSP students.

“He was extremely involved at UWSP. Always engaged with the students and went out of his way to make sure he would talk to any student that wanted to talk to him about what is in the future of Skyward and what are some future careers they should consider.”

In honor of King’s memory, proceeds from the memorial golf outing will benefit UWSP scholarships for business and economic students.

“It’s something that’s going to carry on for years and years. And it’s something I think Cliff would be really proud of,” said Ackerlund.

Organizers hope to continue the ‘Cliff King Memorial Golf Outing’ for many years to come.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.