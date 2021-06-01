Advertisement

Clearwater Paper closing Neenah plant

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Clearwater Paper announced it’s closing the Neenah plant that employs almost 300 people as the company takes a new direction.

Clearwater Paper Company announced Tuesday it’s exiting the away from home tissue business by the end of July. The plant, which it acquired in 2010, is part of Clearwater’s consumer products division. It has three tissue machines and ten converting lines and makes tissue products for grocery and drug stores and commercial customers.

While the company calls the facility its Neenah Plant, the facility is physically located in Fox Crossing.

“Despite the best efforts of our dedicated employees, our Neenah location and assets cannot cost-effectively compete in the markets that we serve,” president/CEO Arsen Kitch wrote in the announcement. “we are committed to supporting our people through this challenging time.”

In the announcement, Clearwater said it’s meeting with the union this week. Clearwater said it’ll provide career assistance and work with the union and state employment -- that would be the Department of Workforce Development -- so workers receive training and other benefits to find other jobs.

While Action 2 News was at the plant on N. Lake St., a truck driver told us the plant refused his delivery.

In 2016, Clearwater laid off 85 Neenah employees as it shut down two of its highest-cost tissue machines. At the same time, it announced it was closing a plant in Oklahoma City that converted parent rolls of tissue into packaged products.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel M. Konieczny
Woman gets 4 years prison for role in illegal daycare operation
Semi crash in Lincoln County
Semi hauling 40,000 lbs. of butter tips over on Lincoln County highway
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather : Calmer Tuesday as temperatures begin to climb
Union: Closing Wausau mail facility could delay delivery
Oneida County Sheriff’s Dept. Sergeant killed in ATV crash

Latest News

Thirty more veterans will be able to take the “trip of a lifetime” after students at Lakeland...
Lakeland Union High School students raise $15,000 to send veterans on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight
In just a few days, you’ll be able to dust off your swimsuit and head to one of Wausau’s pools...
Wausau pools to have modified hours as city looks to hire more lifeguards
The percent of residents that have received one dose or are fully vaccinated by county as of...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
New aquatic center in Marshfield could open by mid July
New aquatic center in Marshfield could open by mid July
Wausau pools set to open, but experiencing shortage of lifeguards
Wausau pools set to open, but experiencing shortage of lifeguards