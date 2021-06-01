Advertisement

China reports human case of H10N3 bird flu, a possible first

The Chinese government says a 41-year-old man has contracted what might be the world’s first...
The Chinese government says a 41-year-old man has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - A man in eastern China has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu, but the risk of large-scale spread is low, the government said Tuesday.

The 41-year-old man in Jiangsu province, northwest of Shanghai, was hospitalized April 28 and is in stable condition, the National Health Commission said on its website.

No human case of H10N3 has been reported elsewhere, the commission said.

“This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” its statement said. “The risk of large-scale transmission is low.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel M. Konieczny
Woman gets 4 years prison for role in illegal daycare operation
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather : Calmer Tuesday as temperatures begin to climb
Oneida County Sheriff’s Dept. Sergeant killed in ATV crash
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Sears building demolition
Street closure scheduled Tuesday morning near Wausau Mall

Latest News

Moderna is filing for a Biologics License Application with the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine,...
Moderna files for full COVID-19 vaccine approval
Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.
Off-duty deputy killed suspect after Houston club shooting
Jenna Ramkhelawan, 12, receives the first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine from LPN nurse...
The push to vaccinate preteens: What pediatricians and parents have to say
FILE - This image taken from file footage shows Steven Seagal in Moscow.
Steven Seagal joins Russian political party
A former Southwest Airlines pilot has been sentenced to a year of probation after pleading...
Former airline pilot gets probation for lewd acts in the cockpit during flight