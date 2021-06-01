Advertisement

1 in custody following Iola arson case

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOLA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca Sheriff’s Department said one person is in custody after reportedly intentionally starting a fire Monday night at an Iola motel.

Investigators responded to the Norseman Motel around 6:10 p.m. for the report of a woman starting a fire. The fire was put out by people at the scene.

No injuries were reported. The extent of damage was not released.

The suspect’s name has not been released. Police said there was no danger to the public.

