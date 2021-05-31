Woman gets 4 years prison for role in illegal daycare operation

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The 34-year-old Clark County woman accused of not providing proper care for children and babies at her mother’s daycare has been transferred to Taycheedah Correctional Institution to begin serving her four-year prison sentence.

Rachel Konieczny was initially charged with 20 counts related to child neglect. In March she agreed to the terms of a plea deal, which dismissed 12 of those counts.

In December 2019, Rachel Konieczny, her mother Naomi Konieczny and her father, Gary Konieczny were charged for running an unlicensed daycare in Abbotsford.

The investigation showed in April 2019 specialists from the Department of Children and Families made an unannounced visit to Naomi Konieczny’s Abbotsford home. They say she was illegally caring for up to 25 children. Conditions inside the home were described as concerning.

CPS workers directed Konieczny’s daughter, Rachel Konieczny to change the children’s diapers and the report says as she was carrying the two car seats from the back room she let them hit people and objects. The report also describes Rachel Konieczny as not gentle with the children as she was changing them and then would give the diaper to the child to throw away. Investigators noticed one child “had a bad rash and very full, soiled diaper.”

Upon her release from prison, Rachel Konieczny will spend four-years on probation.

Her mother’s case is scheduled for a clerical court appearance on June 30.

Editor’s note: In an earlier version of this article, NewsChannel 7 erroneously reported Rachel Konieczny was sentenced to 18 months in prison. We regret this error.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.