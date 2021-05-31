Wisconsin Rapids Rafters announce new field manager

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters announced Sunday night that Kirk Shrider has been named the field manager for the 2021 season.

Shrider assisted former manager Craig Noto the last two seasons. He also served as the field manager for the Green Bay Bullfrogs of the Northwoods League in 2018. Before coaching, he served as a scout for the Milwaukee Brewers.

“I am extremely honored to have been asked by ownership and management to replace Coach Noto as the new field manager for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. I would like to personally thank the entire Fonti Family as well as General Manager Andy Francis and his staff for this opportunity,” said Shrider in a press release.

Shrider replaces Noto, who is the winningest manager in Rafters’ history. Noto is now the manager for the Wagner College baseball team in New York.

The team also announced John Halama as the associate head coach. Halama was Rafters’ pitching coach in 2015 and 2016, and most recently was the pitching coach for the San Diego Padres’ Rookie Ball affiliate.

Halama is a former MLB pitcher. He played for seven teams over nine seasons. With the Seattle Mariners, Halama posted a 4.22 ERA in 1999 and 14 wins in 2000, both career bests.

The Rafter open their season at home against the Wisconsin Woodchucks Monday night.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.