Advertisement

The Chippewa Valley Railroad is back open

Chippewa Valley Railroad
Chippewa Valley Railroad(WEAU)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Railroad at Carson Park is open again to the public. Last year it was not open due to the coronavirus pandemic and health concerns.

Memorial Day was their opening day and people of all ages showed up to take the 10-minute scenic ride.

“There’s plenty of adults that ride the train we run probably 50 percent adults. it’s often parents or grandparents with a grandchild or something and we get a lot of just couples that have no children riding the train,” Dave Peterson from the Chippewa Valley Railroad Association said.

The are two trains that you can board and they are operated by volunteers from the railroad association.

The trains will operate every Sunday through Labor day and will be open for the 4th of July.

For pricing information and additional information on the Chippewa Valley Railroad Association, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel M. Konieczny
Woman gets 4 years prison for role in illegal daycare operation
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather : Calmer Tuesday as temperatures begin to climb
Oneida County Sheriff’s Dept. Sergeant killed in ATV crash
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Sears building demolition
Street closure scheduled Tuesday morning near Wausau Mall

Latest News

COVID hospitializations drop to lowest point since pandemic
Nice day with small shower chances after 5 p.m.
First Alert Weather : Warming up the rest of the week with spotty showers at times
Union: Closing Wausau mail facility could delay delivery
Scams Through Facebook Messenger
Scams Through Facebook Messenger
Farmers Market Season Kicks Off
Farmers Market Season Kicks Off