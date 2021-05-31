Advertisement

Tasmanian devils born on Australian mainland for first time in 3,000 years

This photo shows a Tasmanian devil at the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary in New South Wales,...
This photo shows a Tasmanian devil at the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary in New South Wales, Australia.(Source: Aussie Ark via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tasmanian devils are making a comeback on Australia’s mainland.

Seven baby Tasmanian devils, known as joeys, were recently born in a wildlife sanctuary in New South Wales.

It’s the first time baby devils were born on the mainland in 3,000 years since dying out.

The baby marsupials are about the size of shelled peanuts inside their mothers’ pouches.

Once they’re grown, they can actually help the environment, according to researchers.

Their reintroduction will help control populations of feral cats and foxes that hunt other endangered species.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oneida County Sheriff’s Dept. Sergeant killed in ATV crash
Protesters staged a demonstration outside a Nashville, Tennessee, store named Hatwrks after the...
Protest held over Tenn. store’s ‘not vaccinated’ yellow star badges
Scattered afternoon storms could be strong on Memorial Day.
First Alert Weather: Early shower possible with thunderstorms by late Memorial Day Afternoon
Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to...
Drug dealer arrested after sending photo of cheese
A family in Oregon says their daughter is in ICU after trying a TikTok challenge.
GRAPHIC: Teen in ICU after trying TikTok fire challenge

Latest News

Rachel M. Konieczny
Woman gets 18 months prison for role in illegal daycare operation
Very strong to possibly severe thunderstorms possible by late afternoon
First Alert Weather Day issued for Memorial Day Afternoon due to strong to severe thunderstorm threat
Yehiyeh Sinwar, second left, the top Hamas leader in Gaza, and the head of the Egyptian General...
Hamas says Gaza calm depends on Israeli actions in Jerusalem
LIVE: Biden, Harris Memorial Day wreath-laying, remarks
President Joe Biden: "This is an opportunity for the wealthy to stay wealthy, the poor to have...
LIVE: Memorial Day ceremony: For Biden, a deeply personal Memorial Day weekend observance