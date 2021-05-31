Street closure scheduled Tuesday morning near Wausau Mall

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Fifth Street and Washington Street in downtown Wausau will be closed periodically on Tuesday, June 1, from about 8 a.m. to noon while construction crews take down the east side of the Sears building.

Potential for road closures on June 1 (WSAW)

A flagger will be on site to direct traffic and stop vehicles briefly or they may reroute vehicles around the Wausau Center Mall if needed.

Work to demolish the Sears building began May 21.

Wausau Opportunity Zone purchased the Wausau Center Mall in February 2020. The plans for the site include mixed-use of market-rate apartments, restaurants, retail and specialty boutique businesses. Along with the redevelopment of new streets and buildings, public green spaces and a public marketplace are planned. The project will unfold in phases.

The total downtown revitalization project will be completed over several years.

