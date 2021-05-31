Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day issued for Memorial Day Afternoon due to strong to severe thunderstorm threat

Strongest storm threat will primarily range from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. across central Wisconsin
By Chad Franzen
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Expect a small chance for morning showers and a few thundershowers, with a better chance for showers and storms by the late afternoon on Memorial Day. Temperatures will remain a little more seasonal for the day, with high temperatures around 70° for the afternoon.

As sunshine returns for the later morning hours, this will help destabilize the atmosphere for the afternoon as a weak front moves through central Wisconsin. While thunderstorms look likely at times for the late afternoon, a few storms may become quite strong from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. with gusty winds up to 60 mph as well as hail up to 1″ in diameter across central Wisconsin.

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms possible from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Memorial Day.
Sunshine will be mixed with cloud cover for the next few days as temperatures and dew points continue to slowly climb for the middle of the week. Another weak disturbance may trigger a few brief thundershowers for Wednesday, with better chances for more wet weather holding off until early next week.

Gusty winds over 50 mph and hail up to 1" in diameter are possible with the strongest storms.
The 3 H’s (Hazy, hot and humid) weather will return quickly for the end of the week and last throughout the weekend, with mainly dry conditions during that time frame. Eventually the very warm weather will give way to a chance for showers and thunderstorms by Monday night of next week, with occasional stronger storm threats throughout the middle of next week.

From late spring to mid summer temps all within a week !
For those that did the work of covering plants from this past week can take note, your hard work will pay off. As temperatures soar this week and next, plants will grow rather quickly, but care will be need to be taken for plants and every other vegetation as conditions dry out quickly later this week.

