Concerts in the Garden begin June 1 at Monk Botanical Gardens

Acoustic guitar and guitarist detail
Acoustic guitar and guitarist detail(Carlos Castilla Jimenez | 123RF)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Concerts in the Garden begin Tuesday evening at Monk Botanical Gardens in Wausau. Every Tuesday in June and July, a food truck and a local band team up for a night of entertainment at the gardens.

The event is free for members and $15 per non-members. The event is 4:30-8:30 p.m.

The food and music schedule for June 1 includes Everythang Tacos and Westside Jazz.

FULL SUMMER SCHEDULE

The garden is located at 1800 N 1st Avenue in Wausau.

