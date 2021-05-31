Concerts in the Garden begin June 1 at Monk Botanical Gardens

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Concerts in the Garden begin Tuesday evening at Monk Botanical Gardens in Wausau. Every Tuesday in June and July, a food truck and a local band team up for a night of entertainment at the gardens.

The event is free for members and $15 per non-members. The event is 4:30-8:30 p.m.

The food and music schedule for June 1 includes Everythang Tacos and Westside Jazz.

The garden is located at 1800 N 1st Avenue in Wausau.

