American Legion honors veterans that have passed

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau branch of the American Legion held a ceremony at Restlawn Memorial Park to honor service members that have passed.

A police-escorted motorcade began at Brickner’s of Wausau and passed through the “Avenue of Honor,” a series of banners portraying 40 members of American Legion Post 10. It was part of the organization’s emphasis on bringing the focus of the day back to remembering service members as soldiers and as people.

“Memorial Day is from the heart. It’s not about recreation and fun. It’s about remembering why you have those freedoms and what you’re going to have in the future, being part of America,” said Post 10 First Vice Commander Bob Weller.

Ceremony attendee Megan Kratwell’s grandfather was a veteran and a family man. They lost him in December. Today they symbolically raised a flag in memory of his service, kindness and positivity.

“I think it was an honor to be able to honor him today. Having lost him really left a hole in our family,” she said.

Marathon County American Legion Commander Michael Syring stressed the importance of recognizing not only the veterans that passed, but also those they left behind.

“We like to honor all the veterans, and there’s a lot of veterans here that are real heroes and family members of veterans that are real heroes,” Syring said.

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg was one of the speakers at the ceremony. She believes days of remembrance give us the chance to come together despite differences.

“You know, obviously Memorial Day is a day for us to commemorate those who gave their lives for our shared American values so it’s really important that we take a little time especially on a day like today to just think about what makes us part of this country together,” said Mayor Rosenberg

Syring expressed a similar thought. “I think this is something our country needs right now,” he said.

