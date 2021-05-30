Advertisement

UW Health offers advice for post pandemic life

The American Psychological Association reported many Americans are still experiencing high stress levels almost 15 months into the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Experts at UW Health say adjusting to post pandemic life can happen, one step at a time.

UW Health Psychologist Dr. Shilagh Mirgain said just as people adjusted to the pandemic, it will take time to readjust to life after it.

“It took some time to get used to wearing a mask,” Mirgain said. “It’s going to take some time, if you’re vaccinated, to get used to not wearing a mask.”

She encourages people to try activities and pre-pandemic customs at their own pace.

“We can do this by just doing some small trips to build confidence,” Mirgain explained. “We can set some goals of resuming some of those activities that the CDC deems to be safe.”

The psychologist said she suggests people also adjust their health goals and priorities.

“This is a time where we can redefine ourselves,” Mirgain said. “We can rebuild a new, better normal. And prioritizing your health with just taking one small goal and taking one small action step… so recommit to that goal.”

Mirgain suggests people who still struggle with adjusting to life after the pandemic to visit a behavioral health specialists to help them overcome their stress and anxiety.

