Tomahawk hosts 27th annual car show

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tomahawk held its 27th annual Main Street Memories Car Show today, after having to cancel because of COVID-19 last year. Car enthusiasts came from far and wide to show off their vehicles.

“It’s been in my family forever. My father and my uncle restored Model Ts back in the 60′s and we’ve been doing it ever since,” said classic car enthusiast Larry Olson.

Olson brought his 1974 AMC AMX, and a 1956 Ford F100. The show included much more modern cars as well, however.

“So we don’t really put any real restrictions on it. This year we have 23 different classes,” said Tomahawk Main Street Inc. Executive Director Jennifer Turkiewicz.

Entrants can pre-register online or just show up and register when they get there. Slots fill up fast. Turkiewicz said even though registration didn’t start until 7:00, people were lined up at 6:00.

“We put about 300 cars is where we want to cap it, just for room on the streets, and at last count we were at 275, so we’re just about at that mark,” Turkiewicz said a half hour before registration closed.

Olson said the number is just about right.

“Lovely. Perfect layout. Best layout for a car show there is. Beautiful wide streets, works out awesome,” he said.

Olson is from Rhinelander, but the show has gained fame even with out-of-staters. Turkiewicz said she knew of people from at least as far away as the Twin Cities coming to show off their cars.

“Just from the conversations I’ve had in the past couple of weeks, we’ve got a great wide spread of folks coming to visit us,” she said.

Olson doesn’t compete in car shows that often. He says he prefers driving them around town. But, he said Main Street Memories was the perfect way to spend the day.

“I’m not here for the trophies. We’re just here to have fun,” he said.

The festival also features a kids’ area with games and a petting zoo, food vendors and even people selling crafts.

Turkiewicz said she is proud of the event, but also grateful for the rich history it provides the town. It is always planned for the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, and she had a message to commemorate the holiday.

“I definitely want to say thanks to our veterans. It’s thanks to their service, dedication and commitment that we’re able to have events like this.”

